2017 becomes breakthrough for Kazakh-Uzbek cooperation

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM At the conference dedicated to the 25th Anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, Kazakh Ambassador to Uzbekistan Yerik Utembayev highlighted the results of the cooperation between the two countries in 2017, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"We can safely refer to the year 2017 as a breakthrough for Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan as many areas [of cooperation] have been intensified. In addition, many experts have praised the accords we reached this year not only within the framework of the bilateral relations but also gave the ground to talk about close regional cooperation in Central Asia," the Kazakh diplomat underlined.

According to Yerik Utembayev this year, the two countries have managed to reach great agreements in the utilization of water resources and the trade and investment cooperation. Moreover, in 2017, the countries established inter-parliamentary relations and created the Kazakh-Uzbek Parliamentary Group that will boost legislative initiatives.

Mr. Utembayev expressly noted a positive change in the military-technical cooperation between the countries.

"I would like to point out that our military-technical cooperation has also enhanced. In addition, it is planned to carry out joint exercises of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, which will raise the combat readiness of the two countries, and, most importantly, will create conditions for confidence and will intensify efforts in those areas of military cooperation which are the most important," the Ambassador of Kazakhstan said.