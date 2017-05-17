2017 Islamic Games: Boxer Kuan Kuatov wins bronze

BAKU. KAZINFORM Kazakh boxer Kuan Kuatov in the weight category up to 64 kg in the semifinal lost to Uzbek Aliyer Nuraliyev 0-5 finishing with a bronze medal, Kazinform correspondent reports from Baku.

Another Kazakh boxer Tursunbai Kulakhmet in up to 75 kg defeated the Cameroonian 5-0 proceeding to the finals

During the upcoming evening session, three more matches with the participation of Kazakh athletes will take place. Sultan Zaurbek will face-off against Javid Chalabiev from Azerbaijan, Azat Makhmetov will meet Usama Morjane from Algeria and Ilya Ochkin with Cameroonian boxer Dieudonne Seui Ntsengwe.

Taekwondoka Ruslan Zhapparov in 87 kg lost to Iranian athlete and dropped out of the competition. In up to 49 kg Ainur Yesbergenova beat her Afghan opponent.

As a reminder, over 3,500 athletes from 54 countries are taking part in the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku, Azerbaijan. Kazakhstan is represented by 32 athletes in boxing, judo, taekwondo and wrestling.