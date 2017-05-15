2017 Islamic Games: Yergaliyev grabs bronze in Judo

BAKU.KAZINFORM Kazakhstani judoka Yelaman Yergaliyev won bronze of the 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games, Kazinform correspondent reports from Baku.







In the heaviest weight class over 100 kg Yergaliyev brought second bronze to team Kazakhstan's tally, beating Feyyaz Yazıcı from Turkey.

Another Kazakh heavyweight Viktor Demyanenko lost in a bronze final to an athlete from UAE taking the fifth place.

As a reminder, over 3,500 athletes from 54 countries are raking part in the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku, Azerbaijan. Kazakhstan is represented by 32 athletes in boxing, judo, taekwondo and wrestling.