2017 marks new chapter in Astana-Abu Dhabi relations - Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev commended positive dynamics of bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates at a meeting with UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Nursultan Nazarbayev met with the UAE Foreign Minister in the Akorda presidential residence on Tuesday, Kazinform has learned from the president's press service.



President Nazarbayev who had been in the UAE twice this year pointed out that Astana and Abu Dhabi reached agreement on many issues during his visits.



The Kazakh leader also emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral contacts and expressed confidence that this year will mark the beginning of a new chapter in Kazakhstan-the UAE cooperation.



"We should step up efforts to further develop our partnership based on mutual trust and brotherhood," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.



Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in turn, signified he was satisfied with how bilateral cooperation was developing and stressed the need to strengthen it at a new level.



The UAE Foreign Minister's visit to Astana was dated to the 25th anniversary since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan the UAE and the Kazakhstan-UAE Joint Business Forum.