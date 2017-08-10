2017 most popular majors in Kazakhstan revealed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Association of Kazakhstani Universities named the most popular majors among prospective Kazakhstani student this year, Kazinform reports.

"This year the majority of young Kazakhstanis who enrolled at universities chose to major in international relations, law, journalism, design, finance, management and public administration," Gulzhamal Zhaparova, chairperson of the association, said at a Thursday press conference at the Central Communications Service. The press conference focused on results of the republican contest on educational grants.



In her words, geodesy and cartography, standardization and certification, power engineering, computer science, biotechnologies, pharmaceutical production, automation and management, computer engineering and software support, radio technology, electronic engineering and telecommunications, and construction are among the most popular technical majors this year.



Geology and exploration, mining engineering, metallurgical engineering, engineering, and instrument engineering were surprisingly the least popular technical majors among this year's applicants.



"Many prospective students traditionally picked such majors as odontology, general medicine and pharmaceutical science. Agricultural and veterinary majors proved to be unpopular this year," Zhaparova added.