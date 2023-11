2017 roster of Kazakh national boxing team revealed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today head coach of the Kazakhstan national boxing team Myrzagali Aitzhanov has revealed the new roster of the national team that will represent Kazakhstan since January 1, 2017, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The Kazakh squad will consist of winners and laureates of the Kazakhstan Boxing Championships as well as athletes who demonstrated great results at junior and world boxing tournaments. Those are the youth world champion Sadriddin Akhmedov (69kg), the youth Asian champion Ayan Kalibekov, the silver medalist of youth world championships Bek Nurmaganbet (75kg) and the bronze medalist of youth world championships Bekzad Nurdauletov.



Experienced boxers Yerzhan Zhomart, Temirtas Zhussupov, Kairat Yeraliyev, Zakir Safiullin, Anton Pinchuk and Olympic champions Daniyar Yeleussinov, Vassiliy Levit, Ivan Dychko, Adilbek Niyazymbetov and Zhanibek Alimkhanuly were also included into the roster.



49kg weight category

Temirtas Zhussupov

Yerzhan Zhomart

Shalkar Aikhynbai

52kg weight category

Azamat Issakulov

Anuar Muzaparov

Azat Makhmetov

56kg weight category

Kairat Yeraliyev

Nurbol Kalzhanov

Ilyas Suleimenov

Zhanbolat Kydyrbayev

60kg weight category

Zakir Safiullin

Adilet Kurmetov

Serik Temirzhanov

64kg weight category

Bekdaulet Ibragimov

Kuan Kuatov

Dilmurat Mizhitov

Ayan Kalibekov

69kg weight category

Daniyar Yeleussinov

Ablaikhan Zhussupov

Ilya Ochkin

Sadriddin Akhmedov

75kg weight category

Abilkhan Amankul

Tursynbai Kulakhmet

Yerik Alzhanov

Bek Nurmaganbet

81kg weight category

Adilbek Niyazymbetov

Zhanibek Alimkhanuly

Nurdaulet Zharmanov

Bekzad Nurdauletov

Shaimurat Kussainov

91kg weight category

Vassiliy Levit

Anton Pinchuk

Arbek Abduganiyev

Serik Mussadilov

+91kg weight category

Ivan Dychko

Kamshybek Kunkabayev

Nurlan Saparbai

Olzhas Bukayev