2017 Summer Universiade: Kazakh athletes add three medals to team's tally

ASTANA. KAIZNFORM Today, Kazakh judokas Rustam Ibrayev and Otgontsetseg Galbadrakhyn won bronze medals and weightlifter Denis Ulanov claimed the third gold for Team Kazakhstan at the 2017 Summer Universiade in Taipei, Sports.kz reports.



In the bronze medal final of Men's 60 kg, Rustam Ibrayev beat Myagmardorj Batgerel from Mongolia and Otgontsetseg Galbadrakhyn competing in Women's 48 kg defeated Russian Mariya Persidskaya.



In Men's 85 kg weightlifting competition, Kazakh Denis Ulanov with 365 kg in the sum of two lifts beat Andranik Karapetyan (364 kg) from Armenia and Yeonhak Jang from South Korea (354 kg).

With 3 gold, 1 silver, and 5 bronze medals Kazakhstan currently occupies the 9th place in overall medal standings.