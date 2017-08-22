2017 Summer Universiade: Kazakh weightlifter Kazov claims gold

ASTANA. KAIZNFORM Kazakhstani Aidar Kazov has won gold of the Men's 77kg weightlifting competition at the 29th Summer Universiade in Taipei today, Sports.kz reports.

In the sum of two lifts, Kazakh athlete finished 1kg ahead of Russia's Vyacheslav Yarkin. Canadian Alex Bellemarre was third.

Summer Universiade. Taipei. Weightlifting.

Men's 77kg.

1. Aidar Kazov (Kazakhstan) - 331 (145+186)

2. Vyacheslav Yarkin (Russia) - 330 (150+180)

3. Alex Bellemarre (Canada) - 316 (147+169)