    2017 Summer Universiade: Kazakh weightlifter Sadykova finishes 5th

    15:18, 22 August 2017
    ASTANA. KAIZNFORM In the Women's 63 kg weightlifting competition at the 29th Summer Universiade in Taipei, Kazakhstani Assem Sadykova finished at the fifth place, Sports.kz reports.

    DPRK's Un Sim Rim won the gold medal setting new Universiade record and Russian Tima Turieva and Taipei's Nien-Hsin Chiang took silver and bronze respectively.

    In the sum of two lifts, Kazakhstani athlete scored 220 kg.

    Summer Universiade. Taipei. Weightlifting.

    Women's 63 kg.

    1. Un Sim Rim (DPRK)- 236 (106+130)
    2. Tima Turieva (Russia) - 226 (102+124)
    3. Nien-Hsin Chiang (Taipei) - 223
    5. Assem Sadykova (Kazakhstan) - 220 (100+120).

     

