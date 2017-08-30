2017 Summer Universiade: Kazakhstan claims 16 medals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today is the final day of competitions at the 29th Summer Universiade in Taipei and team Kazakhstan can sum up the results of its performance, Sports.kz reports.

Only one set of medals will be up for grabs on the final day that is in men's water polo, in which Kazakhstan is not represented.

Thus, the country's national team has 16 medals in its tally (3 gold, 6 silver, and 7 bronze).

Gold medals were won by weightlifters Albert Linder, Aidar Kazov and Denis Ulanov.

Silver medals: Dmitriy Balandin (swimming), Cansel Deniz (taekwondo), Rustem Sybay and Karina Goricheva (weightlifting), Sergey Grigoriev (pole vault), Ruslan Libirov (wushu).

The 7 bronze medals were claimed by wrestlers Rustam Ibraev, Bekadil Shaimerdenov (73 kg) and Otgontsetseg Galbadrakh, swimmer Dmitriy Balandin, the men's taekwondo team, weightlifter Arli Chontei and wushu athlete Bagdat Kenzhetayev.