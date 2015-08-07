2017 Winter Universiade: 3 new sports facilities to be built in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Local authorities pay utmost attention to the development of cultural and sports facilities in the city, Almaty mayor Akhmetzhan Yessimov said Friday.

"Almaty authorities pay utmost attention to the cultural and sports facilities. The Medeu high-mountain skating rink, the Shymbulak ski resort, the Baluan Sholak Sports Palace and the Central Stadium have been repaired over the past couple of years. The Sunkar international ski jumping complex has been built. This unique complex is one of top 3 in the world," Mr. Yessimov said at a meeting in Almaty. In his words, three new facilities - a 12,000-all seated ice arena, an athletic village and another ice arena will be constructed in the city ahead of the 2017 Winter Universiade. "These facilities are expected to be commissioned next year," he added.