2017 Winter Universiade event-planners to attract local tourists from different regions of Kazakhstan

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The organizers of the 2017 Winter Universiade are keen to attract local tourists from different regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports citing Nail Nurov, head of the 2017 Universiade management team.

“More than once have we declared the number of tourists we hope to see here. We don’t mean to rank them in any way. However, we do have an idea about how many local and foreign tourists we expect to arrive. Now we are talking about 30 thousand people, though it may turn out to be more or less than that,” Nurov says.

According to him, the management team is focused on the people who have already expressed their intentions to visit the event with their friends and relatives in order to support the sportsmen. As he pointed out, “currently we are focused on attracting and receiving our local tourists from other regions that can and, as we think, must come to Almaty to visit the games.”

Let us remind, the 2017 Winter Universiade will take place in the city of Almaty from January 29 till February 8, 2017. About 2 thousand sportsmen from more than 55 countries are going to participate in it. The competitions are going to take place in 12 sports at 8 sports venues. The athletes will compete for 543 medals in total. 3,000 volunteers are going to participate in this event and 30,000 local and foreign tourists are expected to visit it.