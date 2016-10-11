2017 Winter Universiade organizers hope to save 1B tenge

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Organizers of the 2017 Winter Universiade in Almaty city plan to save up to 1 billion tenge, head of the Directorate of the Universiade Nail Nurov said on Tuesday.

"We hope that our sponsorship contracts will save us up to 1 billion tenge," Nurov said at the press conference in Almaty city.



He also revealed that Kazakhstan's top brands will be promoted within the framework of the upcoming Universiade. Over 1 billion viewers will tune in to watch the Winter Universiade in Almaty for 12 days," Nurov added.







Recall that the 2017 Winter Universiade will be held in Almaty city from January 29 through February 8. About 2,000 athletes from more than 55 countries of the world will vie for 543 medals.



3,000 volunteers will ensure smooth running of the Universiade and help nearly 30,000 guests during the event. The 2017 Winter Universiade will be broadcast in more than 100 countries.