  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    2017 Winter Universiade promo

    09:39, 09 January 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Almaty is preparing to host the 28th Winter Universaide Games from January 29 to February 8, 2017. Watch the promo and come to Almaty to support the athletes!

    Tags:
    2017 Winter Universiade in Almaty 2017 Winter Universiade Video News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!