2017 Winter Universiade promo
09:39, 09 January 2017
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Almaty is preparing to host the 28th Winter Universaide Games from January 29 to February 8, 2017. Watch the promo and come to Almaty to support the athletes!
2017 Winter Universiade in Almaty
2017 Winter Universiade
