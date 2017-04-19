2017 Year of China Tourism in Kazakhstan opens in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The opening ceremony of the 2017 Year of China Tourism in Kazakhstan took part in Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

2017 was declared the Year of China Tourism in Kazakhstan in President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and President Xi Jinping's joint declaration from September 16, 2013, on further development of strategic partnership between the two countries.

According to the Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan Arystanbek Mukhamediuly, it is the first of a series of events between the two countries in the field of tourism.

He also added that today Kazakhstan is becoming more and more interesting for tourists partly by large-scale events, such as Winter Universiade and EXPO-2017.

According to Du Jiang Deputy Director of the National Tourism Administration of China, the year of China tourism in Kazakhstan marks a new level of cooperation between the two countries. In his opinion events like this will help people and tourism companies to strengthen mutual understanding and achieve fruitful results in the field of tourism.

As it was reported, in the framework of the 2017 Year of China Tourism in Kazakhstan a number of large-scale events such as exhibitions, presentations, additional tours to Kazakhstan for Chinese.