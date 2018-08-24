2018 Asian Games boxing competitions begin

JAKARTA. KAZINFORM - The boxing competitions at the Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games have started today and will end on September 1, Kazinform cites the Asian Boxing Confederation.

Boxing was featured into the program of the Asian Games in 1954, i.e. the 2nd Asian Games.

"The Asian Games are the most important sporting event of the continent, held in the middle of the period between Olympic Games. It may be said that this is a kind of exam for boxers, coaches, judges, in general, for all of us, between Olympics," said Serik Konakbayev, Vice President of the International Boxing Association (AIBA).



The head of the Asian Boxing Confederation also praised the high level at which the Asian Games are organized in Indonesia.

Indonesia hosts the Summer Asian Games for the second time. The Games were held there for the first time in 1962.