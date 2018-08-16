2018 Asian Games: Kazakh national flag hoisted in Jakarta

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The national flag of Kazakhstan has been hoisted in the capital of Indonesia, Jakarta this morning, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

The flag-raising ceremony was held at the Athletic Village of the 2018 Asian Games. The national flags of Chinese Taipei and Oman were flown as well.



The Kazakh delegation was led by Yelsiyar Kanagatov, Director of the Sports Directorate of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan, at the event.



The 2018 Asian Games will kick off on August 18 and last till September 2.



