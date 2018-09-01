2018 Asian Games: Kazakhstan pockets another kayak sprint medal

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The last Canoe/Kayak Sprint finals have been held at the 2018 Asian Games underway in Indonesia. The Kazakh female athletes won the silver medal in the Kayak Four (K4) 500m event, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Inna Klinova, Irina Podoinikova, Zoya Ananchenko, and Viktoriya Kopyova defended the honor of Kazakhstan. Finishing in 1:35.452, the female athletes managed to gain silver.

The teams of China and Uzbekistan claimed gold and bronze medals, respectively.

Photo courtesy of the press service of the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan