  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    2018 Bandy World Championship: Kazakhstan fends off Hungary

    13:49, 29 January 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the first game of the 2018 World Cup in the Russian city of Khabarovsk, Team Kazakhstan did not leave a chance to Hungary scoring 29 unanswered goals, SPORTINFORM reports.  

    In another game in Pool B of Division A, USA beat Germany 14-4.

    On January 30, Kazakhstan is scheduled to play against the U.S.

    The 2018 Bandy World Championship is taking place in Russian Khabarovsk and Chinese Harbin from January 29 to February 4th.

     

    Tags:
    Russia Kazakhstan Sport China Hockey
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!