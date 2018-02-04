2018 Bandy World Championship: Kazakhstan loses to Finland in bronze final
10:00, 04 February 2018
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Team Kazakhstan suffered its second defeat at the 2018 Bandy World Championship, Kazinform reports.
After losing in the semifinals to Sweden 5-4, Kazakhstan proceeded to the bronze final to play Finland.
The game which was held in the Russian city of Khabarovsk ended in Finland's victory 4-8.
It should be noted that Kazakhstan is a six-time bronze medalist of the world championships.
Now tomorrow's final game will be the 16th between Russia and Sweden since 1991.