2018 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony held in Russia

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The opening ceremony of the 2018 FIFA World Cup began with a video, Kazinform has learned from TASS.

The violinist Yuri Bashmet and the pianist Daniil Trifonov perform Tchaikovski on a floating platform on the Moscow river.

British singer Robbie Williams sang "Let Me Entertain You", accompanied by dancers and freestylers. Then opera singer Aida Garifullina appeared on the back of a 'Firebird'.

Robbie Williams and Aida Garifullina sang Angels accompanied by dancers. Meanwhile, the audience was actively involved in the ceremony - they raised posters with golden stars.

After that, 32 artists with flags of countries participating in the World Cup popped up.

FIFA World Cup Ambassador Victoria Lopyreva brought the Adidas Telstar 18, the official match ball, onto the pitch. This ball was transported to the ISS in March this year together with expedition members. The ball returned to Earth on June 3.

As Kazinform reported, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev arrived in Moscow for a working visit. Nazarbayev participated in the opening ceremony of the 2018 FIFA World Cup and attended the first match, between the national teams of the Russian Federation and Saudi Arabia.

The FIFA World Cup is held in Russia from June 14 to July 15. Matches will be held at 12 stadiums in 11 cities of the country: Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Yekaterinburg, Kazan, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Samara, Nizhny Novgorod, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don. Russia for the first time in its history hosts the World Cup.



Photo credit: ru.fifa.com