2018 Greco-Roman wrestling World Cup competition postponed

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM 2018 Greco-Roman wrestling World Cup, which was being hosted by Iran, will not be held in September, but rather in October by the World Wrestling Association's decision.

World Wrestling Association's Executive Board, at its recent meeting coincided with the world's junior wrestlers in Slovakia, due to the closing date of the World Cup this year, with the time set for the Greco-Roman World Cup in Iran approved that 2018 competitions will not be held in their scheduled timetable, IRNA reports.



World Wrestling Association, due to the Asian Games in Jakarta, has postponed this year's World Cup competitions from September to late October. For this reason, the countries participating in the Greco-Roman World Cup have announced that they will not be able to take part in the competition because of the short time interval between the end of the World competitions in early November with the World Cup in mid-December so they ask for canceling the 2018 Greco-Roman World Cup.