    2018 IIHF World U20 Championship: Kazakhstan beats Austria

    12:30, 16 December 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the Division I game of the 2018 World Junior Ice Hockey Championship in Courchevel, Kazakhstan defeated Austria, moving one step closer to the elite division, SPORTINFORM reports.

    Now the fate of the tickets to the top division will be decided in the matches between Kazakhstan and France and Latvia and Germany.

    Kazakhstan - Austria 3-2 (3-1, 0-1, 0-0)

    Goals:

    0-1 - Baumgartner, 01:23
    1-1 - Pismarkin (Gatiyatov, Nazarenko), 01:52
    2-1 - Gusseinov (Polokhov), 06:28
    3-1 - Nazarenko (Beketayev), 06:51
    3-2 - Baumgartner (Klockl, Maier), 22:30 GB

     

    Tags:
    Sport Hockey Top Story
