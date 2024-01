ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin proceeded into the second round of the ATP Challenger in Irving, Texas, SPORTINFORM reports.

In the first round, Kazakhstani beat Austin Krajicek of the USA - 6:7, 6:4, 7:5.

Kukushkin is now set to meet with another representative of the United States, Jared Donaldson.