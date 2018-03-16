2018 Irving Tennis Classic: Kukushkin beats Donaldson, earns spot in quarterfinals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin has reached the quarterfinals of the Irving Challenger, Sports.kz reports.

In the 1/8 of the tournament, ATP's 89th-ranked Kukushkin beat Jared Donaldson (48) of the USA 6:3, 6:3.

In the quarterfinals, Mikhail will meet with the ATP's 112th-ranked Bjorn Fratangelo.

As previously reported, earlier Kazakh player defeated another American, Austin Krajicek 6:7, 6:4, 7:5.

