    2018 Irving Tennis Classic: Kukushkin beats Johnson, books spot in the final

    10:47, 18 March 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin made his way to the final of the ATP Irving Challenger, SPORTINFORM reports.

    In semi-finals, Mikhail beat Steve Johnson (52) of the USA. It was their fourth face-off and prior to this match, the head2head score was 2:2.

    In the final game of the tournament, Kukushkin will play against ATP 108th-ranked Italian Matteo Berretini.

    As previously reported on his way to the final, Kazakh player defeated the USA's Bjorn Fratangelo, Jared Donaldson, and Austin Krajicek.

     

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis Top Story
