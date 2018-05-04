2018 Nobel in Literature postponed over scandal

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Swedish Academy said on Friday they have decided not to award the 2018 Nobel Prize in Literature, following a sexual abuse scandal last year that implicated a member and her husband, EFE reports.

In November last year, newspaper Dagens Nyheter had published anonymous accounts by 18 women, who accused artist Jean-Claude Arnault - husband of a member, Katarina Frostenson, who ran a literary club associated with the Academy - sexual assault and harassment.

"The crisis in the Swedish Academy has adversely affected the Nobel Prize. Their decision underscores the seriousness of the situation and will help safeguard the long-term reputation of the Nobel Prize," according to a statement by the Nobel Foundation.

The decision means that prizes for both 2018 and 2019 will be awarded together next year.

"Work on the selection of a laureate is at an advanced stage and will continue as usual in the months ahead but the Academy needs time to regain its full complement, engage a larger number of active members and regain confidence in its work, before the next Literature Prize winner is declared," the Academy said in a statement.

Following the scandal, the Academy had cut off links with Arnault and ordered an investigation into his ties with the institution.

The scandal also led to multiple resignations, including those of Frostenson and the academy's head, Sara Danius.

Two weeks ago the Academy in a report had ruled out that Arnault had influenced decisions about awards and grants, although it said the economic support given to him was in breach of impartiality rules as his wife was a co-owner of the society that controlled the club.

The remaining members of the Academy had met on Thursday and agreed on a wide range of reforms, including modernizing statutes, tightening routines regarding conflict-of-interest issues and managing classified information.