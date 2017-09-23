2018 Volleyball Women's World Championship qualification: Kazakhstan beats Australia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Almaty is hosting the final round of the 2018 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship qualification, Sports.kz reports.

On the third day of the competitions, the Kazakh girls scored the first three points after beating Australia 3-1.

In another Group A game, Kazakhstan's main competitor for a ticket to the World Championship, Chinese Taipei defeated Fiji.

China and the Chinese Taipei with six points each lead in Group A, Kazakhstan is third.

In the parallel group, the DPRK team beat Vietnam, and South Korea left no chances to the Iranian team.

In Group B, after three days of competitions, Thailand, South Korea and the DPRK have six points each, however, the North Korean team held one match more.

On September 23, the Kazakh squad will play the key match for getting into the world championship against the Chinese Taipei.

This game is scheduled to begin at 6 pm Astana time at the Baluan Sholak Sports Palace.

All finals will be broadcast by the Qazsport TV channel.

2018 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship qualification finals.

Group "A". Almaty, Kazakhstan. September 22nd. Baluan Sholak Sports Palace

Chinese Taipei - Fiji 3-0 (25-9, 25-12, 25-10)

Australia - Kazakhstan 1-3 (15-25, 6-25, 25-22, 9-25)