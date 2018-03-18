2018 Winter Paralympics: 'Great Kazakh trio' sixth in 4x2.5km Open Relay

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan Paralymians took the sixth place in the 4x2.5km Open Relay race on the last day of the 2018 Winter Paralympics in PyeonChang, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In this race, the 'great Kazakh trio' Alexandr Kolyadin, Denis Petrenko, and Alexandr Gerlits showed the sixth result with (24:21.2), 1:34.6 behind the leaders, Ukraine. The second and third places went to Canada (+50.0) and Germany (+53.4), respectively.

As previously reported, earlier Alexandr Kolyadin won the gold for Team Kazakhstan in Men's 1.5km Sprint Classiс Standing. This became the first Winter Paralympics medal in the national team's history.