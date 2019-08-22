2019/20 Figure skating season opens with ISU Junior GP

BEIJING. KAZINFORM The 2019/20 season of figure skating kicks off with the ISU Junior Grand Prix of Figure Skating Series, which starts its first leg on August 22 in Courchevel, France.

The 2019/20season marks the 23rd edition of the ISU Junior GP of Figure Skating that wasfirst introduced in 1997, Xinhua reports.

The seriesfeatures talented junior skaters from all over the world and provides youngskaters aged 13 to 19 (21 for male ice dance and pair skating partners) withthe opportunity to compete at a high international level.

More than300 young skaters from over 50 ISU members are expected to compete in thisyear's series, which includes seven legs, Courchevel, France from August 22 to24; Lake Placid, United States from August 29 to August 31; Riga, Latvia fromSeptember 5 to 7; Chelyabinsk, Russia from September 12 to 14; Gdansk, Polandfrom September 19 to 21; Zagreb, Croatia from September 26 to 28; Egna, Italyfrom October 3 to 5 and an ISU Junior GP Final, which will be held in Torino,Italy from December 5 to 8.

Accordingto the ISU, two-time World Junior Pairs medalists Polina Kostiukovich/DmitriIalin from Russia, ISU Junior Grand Prix Final Champion Stephen Gogolev ofCanada, and 2018 ISU Junior Grand Prix silver medalist Petr Gumennik of Russiawill take part in the new season's series. At the same time, newcomers such asUS Champion Alysa Liu are eager to leave their mark on the circuit.

The bestsix skaters and couples in each discipline qualify for the ISU Junior GP Final.Skaters qualify for the final by earning points according to their placements.