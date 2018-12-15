2019 declared as 'Year of Tolerance' in UAE

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has declared 2019 as the 'Year of Tolerance', highlighting the UAE as a global capital for tolerance, via its various legislative and policy-oriented goals to enhance the role of the country in instilling the values of co-existence and peace in local, regional and international communities, WAM reports.

He said that the Year of Tolerance is an extension of the Year of Zayed, as it upholds the values of tolerance and co-existence that the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan established among the people of the UAE. "Instilling values of tolerance carries on Sheikh Zayed's legacy and teachings," Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed affirmed, adding that it is one of the most important attributes that we can impact on our people and the global community to ensure the safety, stability, and happiness of peoples across the world.