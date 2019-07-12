2019 Summer Universiade: Kazakhstan archery team comes in fourth

NAPLES. KAZINFORM - The mixed team compound archery competition at the 2019 Summer Universiade has ended in Naples, Italy. The Kazakh duo was fourth, Kazinform cites the press service of the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan was represented by Viktoriya Lyan and Vladimir Sorokin. In the third-place match, they lost to the athletes of the Republic of Korea - 140-149. Estonia and Chinese Taipei gained the gold and silver medals, respectively.