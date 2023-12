2019 Summer Universiade: Kazakhstan gains another silver medal

NAPLES. KAZINFORM - A Kazakhstani skeet shooter Zoya Kravchenko has won a silver medal at the Napoli 2019 Summer Universiade in Italy, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Kazakhstan's Zoya Kravchenko successfully performed in women's skeet shooting event. She was outstripped only by Italian Chiara Di Marziantonio. Hana Adamkova of the Czech Republic took bronze.



Kravchenko added the third silver medal to Kazakhstan's athlete. Previously, gymnasts Nariman Kurbanov and Milad Karimi struck silver. In addition, Galymzhan Kyrykbay (judo) earned gold and Sarsenkul Rysbekova (trap shooting) won bronze.