2019 to be a turning point for Kazakhstan’s youth - expert

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Damir Shynybekov, Rector of the International Information Technology University (IITU), believes that the future of Kazakhstan belongs to youth, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"In my opinion, the year 2019 will be a turning point for the youth of Kazakhstan (...) There is the succession of generations, and there should be continuity [of generations]. Besides, this year can be considered as the year of summarizing the results of the previous years and in terms of the youth policy being pursued. From year to another, the state continues assisting the younger generation in all areas," said the head of the IITU.



First of all, according to him, it refers to education and science, which cannot exist without each other. Now, science is also being renewed, and there is a serious generational change, Damir Shynybekov maintains.

"But, I am very pleased that in his speech at the Youth Forum in Astana, the Head of State pointed out that it is necessary to increase grant funding for young scientists. No doubt, this will be great support because there is now human capital competition all over the world. These processes are primarily associated with science in all sectors, from processing to information technology," said Damir Shynybekov.

According to him, the Head of State also emphasized that it is necessary to train specialists in new professions under the 100x200 principle, in which the training in 100 new professions and skills will be provided at the top 200 educational institutions - universities and colleges - in each region of the country.

"In general, it is necessary to remember that our country is internationally classified as a young state. Therefore, the future belongs to the youth of our country, to their creativity and teamwork ability, to their professional qualities shaped in our schools," said the rector.

Kazinform earlier reported that President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has launched the Year of Youth in Kazakhstan.