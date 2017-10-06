2019 to be declared Year of Book in CIS

MINSK. KAZINFORM - 2019 will be declared the Year of Book in the CIS, while 2020 will be announced the Year of the 75th Anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Committee - CIS Executive Secretary Viktor Guminsky said in an interview to BelTA.

According to Viktor Guminsky, the CIS Heads of State Council meeting is scheduled to take place in Sochi on 11 October. The agenda of include nearly 20 issues. The heads of state will share opinions on cooperation in the CIS, discuss the CIS chairmanship, the date and venue for the next meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council.



The meeting with the participation of the delegations will focus on important matters aimed at the further development of cooperation in the economic, cultural and humanitarian areas, the defense policy, the protection of external borders, the fight against terrorism and also a number of projects to help the CIS adjust to new realities.



The first deputy chairman of the CIS Executive Committee mentioned the humanitarian documents that are to be submitted for consideration. "As it is well known, every year in the CIS celebrates some important theme, while one of the cities are named the CIS Capital of Culture. It is expected that the forthcoming summit will announce the decision to declare 2019 the Year of Book and 2020 the Year of the 75th Anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War 1941-1945. Armenia's Goris will be named the CIS Capital of Culture in 2018. Belarus' Brest will be the CIS Capital of Culture in 2019, and Kazakhstan's Shymkent in 2020," Viktor Guminsky said, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA .