2019 Tour de France. Stage 1. Hectic start of tour with crash of Jakob Fuglsang

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM With less than 20 kilometers to go in stage 1 of the 2019 Tour de France, Jakob Fuglsang couldn't avoid a rider crashing in front of him and hit the deck. With the help of his teammates, he was able to return into the pack and he finished the stage without any time losses.

Examinations showed that he has no fractures and is able to continue the race on July 7, the Astana Pro Team's official website reads.



"Of course, it's not the way you want to start the Tour, but at least there were no fractures and I'm able to continue the race. There are still many stages coming up, the Tour is not over because of this crash. Tomorrow's TTT will be hard for sure, we just have to see how I feel tomorrow morning and then make the best out of it," said Jakob Fuglsang.

"Everything went fine for the team until the crash of Jakob Fuglsang. The team did a great job helping him back to the peloton, so we didn't lose any time. We're happy that Jakob can continue and we will have a look at the plan for the TTT after tomorrow's recon. It's a cliché, but it's still a long way to Paris," said sports director Dmitriy Fofonov.

A huge crowd saw the riders taking off in Brussels for the first stage of the 2019 Tour de France. A four-man breakaway took off to fight for the polka dot jersey on the Mur de Grammont, with local hero Greg Van Avermaet being the first atop of the climb. Into the stage's final, only one rider was riding solo in front of the chasing peloton. Behind this solo leader, there was a crash with Jakob Fuglsang involved. He managed to return onto the peloton with help from his teammates. When everything was back together, a hectic bunch sprint was decided with a win for Mike Teunissen, who is the first wearer of the yellow jersey in this year's Tour de France.

On July 7 the riders will take off for a 27,6-kilometer-long team time-trial, with start and finish in the city center of Brussels.