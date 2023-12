2019 Winter Universiade: Elizabet Tursynbaeva 4th after short program

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Women's short program figure skating competitions ended at the Krasnoyarsk 2019 Winter Universiade in Russia, Kazinform has learned from Olympic.kz.

Having scored 67.57 points, Kazakhstan's Elizabet Tursynbaeva came in an intermediate fourth place.



Mai Mihara of Japan is the leader with 75.92 points. Russia's Stanislava Konstantinova (70.25) and Japan's Hina Takeno (67.69) finished second and third, respectively. The performance of Kazakh Aiza Mambekova resulted in 20th place (43.75).

The free program will be held on March 9.