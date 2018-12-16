  • kz
    2019 World Bank Summer Internship Program open until next Jan 31

    14:39, 16 December 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The World Bank Internship Program offers highly motivated individuals an opportunity to be exposed to the mission and work of the World Bank Group in international development.


    The internship allows individuals to bring new perspectives, innovative ideas and latest research experience into the Bank's work and improve their skills while working in a diverse environment. An internship at the World Bank is an opportunity to learn while gaining practical experience. Interns generally find the experience to be rewarding and interesting. In addition, it is a way to enhance their CVs with practical work experience, the WB's official website reads.

    Please, apply here.

