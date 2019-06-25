2026 Winter Olympics to be held in Milan-Cortina d'Ampezzo

LAUSANNE. KAZINFORM The 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics will be hosted by the Italian cities of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo. The vote to determine the host of the 2026 Winter Olympics was held at the 134th session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in Lausanne.

Stockholm also was a contender to be named the host of the Games. IOC President Thomas Bach announced the results of the vote, TASS reports.

Italy will host the Olympics for the fourth time. It is in the Alpine town of Cortina d'Ampezzo that the Soviet Union national team participated in the Winter Olympics for the first time in 1956. In 1960, Rome hosted the Summer Olympics, while Turin was the host city of the 2006 Winter Olympics.

Stockholm was the Olympics capital in 1912, 46 years later the city also welcomed the Olympic Equestrian Competitions, which could not have been organized in Australia's Melbourne. The Swedish capital also vied for the 2004 Olympics, which were in the end held in Athens.