204 treated for COVID-19 in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «204 coronavirus-positive patients are staying at hospitals today. Nevertheless, no burden on the health system is observed,» head of the national healthcare department of Nur-Sultan Timur Muratov said.

«It means the morbidity rate exceeds permissible average norms the countrywide. As of today the city unrolled 560 beds that is 38% of beds are occupied. 750 patients receive treatment at outpatient clinics. They have mild or no symptoms at all,» he added.

He stressed that 490 patients received treatment in October, 1,486 in November, 797 since early December.