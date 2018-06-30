20th Anniversary of Astana celebrated in Mongolia

BEIJING-ULAANBAATAR. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh Embassy in Mongolia arranged a ceremonial reception on the occasion of the celebration of the 20th Anniversary of Astana, Kazinform correspondent in China reports.

At the event, Ulaanbaatar Mayor Sunduin Batbold spoke in praise of the development of the city of Astana and gave a letter of congratulations, which is addressed to Mayor of Astana Asset Issekeshev, to the Kazakh Ambassador Kalybek Kobylandin. Mr. Batbold expressed interest in developing cooperation between the cities of the two countries.



The ceremonial event was also attended by first President of Mongolia Punsalmaagiin Ochirbat, MPs, the leadership of the Mongolian Academy of Sciences, the Institute for Strategic Studies, the Foreign Ministry of Mongolia, diplomats, the local Kazakh diaspora, to name but a few.

At the reception, there was a presentation of Kazakh traditional ethnic food and "Astana: 20 Years" photo exhibition. Moreover, a video about the development of Kazakhstan's capital was shown there.