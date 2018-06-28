20th anniversary of Astana celebrated in Warsaw

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Festivities, dated to the 20th anniversary of Astana city, organized by the Kazakh Embassy, took place in Warsaw.

High-ranking representatives of the President's Office, Government, Parliament of Poland, foreign diplomats, representatives of Kazakhstan's Diaspora, and leading public and cultural figures of Poland attended the solemn event.



Kazakh Ambassador to Poland Margulan Baimukhan congratulated compatriots on the jubilee of Astana city. He expressed hope that the contemporary city, built thanks to the initiative of President Nursultan Nazarbayev, will rank among the advanced capitals of the world.



The ambassador briefed also on Astana brand as of a modern, dynamically developing megacity, well-known and acknowledged in the world. In particular, he underlined the role of Astana as a centre of regional and global diplomacy.

Besides, Baimukhan heartily congratulated Poland on its national history landmark, 100th anniversary of restoration of Poland's independence, widely celebrated in the country throughout the year.