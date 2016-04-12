20th Century Fox Animation to shoot a tale about little Kazakh eagle huntress (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 20th Century Fox Animation holds final talks on acquiring remake rights to an adventure documentary The Eagle Huntress, which is about ethnic Kazakh girl from Mongolia who is famous around as the world's youngest eagle huntress.

The film directed by Otto Bell and produced by Daisy Ridley made a sensation at the Sundance Festival where it was premiered in the festival's new Sundance Kids section.



“The move is unusual given that a rival studio — Sony — already acquired North American rights to the documentary via its Sony Pictures Classics label,” Kazinform cites Hollywoodreporter.com. The deal is estimated at about 2 mln U.S. dollars and includes distribution rights for Latin America, Germany, Australia/New Zealand, Scandinavia and Asia. Fox started the talks separately, as it saw animation remake potential for creating a tale.

British-born U.S. director Otto Bell shot the story of Aisholpan Nurgaiva after he saw her photos in social media in April 2014. Aisholpan is probably the only girl on the planet mastering the art of berkutchi (hunting with eagles), which is an exclusive domain of men.

Otto Bell has already shot 15 short-length films. The Eagle Huntress was premiered at the Sundance Festival in Park City, Utah. Aisholpan and her parents passed 6,000 miles to participate in presentation of the film.











