NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of February 18 this year 29,994 people (including 13,644 coronavirus-positive and 8,350 coronavirus-negative cases) are being treated for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan.

4,900 of them are staying at hospitals, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s Telegram Channel reads.

255 coronavirus patients are in critical condition, 40 in extremely critical condition, while 40 patients are on life support.