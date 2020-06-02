21 ambulancemen diagnosed with coronavirus in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - In Almaty 21 ambulancemen contracted the novel coronavirus infection, Kazinform correspondent reports.

155 employees including 17 senior doctors and 138 dispatchers operate at the information and operational dispatching department «Ambulance Service».

During the preventive examination 21 ambulancemen including 17 ambulance service dispatchers and 4 senior doctors were diagnosed with the coronavirus infection COVID-19. All the patients were hospitalized.

The Department for Quality and Safety Control of Goods and Services of Almaty city has conducted an epidemiological investigation.