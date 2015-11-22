21 dead in NE China colliery fire, Xinhua

HARBIN. KAZINFORM - Rescuers have found bodies of 21 workers and are searching for another missing after a coal mine caught fire on Friday night in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

The fire broke out at about 11 p.m. at a coal mine in Jixi City, operated by state-owned Heilongjiang Longmay Mining Holding Group, the city government of Jixi told Xinhua. A total of 38 miners were working down in the shaft when the fire broke out, and 16 of them managed to escape. The government said the fire was under control and no secondary disaster had been reported.