21 injured after high-speed train derails in eastern France

PARIS. KAZINFORM A high-speed TGV train derailed on Thursday morning on a trip between the eastern city of Strasbourg and Paris, injuring 21 people, including one in serious condition, local authorities said, Xinhua reported.

The accident occurred at 07:45 a.m. local time (0645 GMT) near Ingenheim in the Bas-Rhin area, the local prefecture said in a statement.

«The initial assessment is that there is one wounded person who is in an extremely urgent situation, and 20 people who are being treated as relatively urgent cases,» the statement said.

Other trains were re-routed and delays are projected following the accident, it added.

The train, with 348 passengers on board, appeared to have derailed after a land slip, according to local media.

Nearly 100 rescue workers, 37 vehicles and one helicopter have been mobilized in the rescue operation, the prefecture said.

In 2015, a TGV derailed on the Paris-Strasbourg route during a test run prior to the line's entry into service, killing 11 people.