21-year-old girl hit by car in Kostanay region, dies of injuries

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A 21-year-old girl was hit by a car on the Kostanay-Sarykol road in Kostanay region.

"A 21-year-old girl was hit by a car driven by a 25-year-old on the Kostanay-Sarykol road at about 1 am, August 8. The girl was crossing the road at the wrong place," the press service of the department of internal affairs of Kostanay region informs.

The girl died at the scene. It was also informed that the driver was sober.

The investigation is underway.