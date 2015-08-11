  • kz
    21-year-old girl hit by car in Kostanay region, dies of injuries

    17:10, 11 August 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A 21-year-old girl was hit by a car on the Kostanay-Sarykol road in Kostanay region.

    "A 21-year-old girl was hit by a car driven by a 25-year-old on the Kostanay-Sarykol road at about 1 am, August 8. The girl was crossing the road at the wrong place," the press service of the department of internal affairs of Kostanay region informs.

    The girl died at the scene. It was also informed that the driver was sober.

    The investigation is underway.

    Kostanay region Incidents Accidents News
