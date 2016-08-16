210,000 children to attend schools in Zhambyl region in 2016-2017 AY

TARAZ. KAZINFORM Zhambyl region observes growth in the number of secondary school students, Kazinform learnt from the regional administration.

210,000 students are expected to attend schools in the region this year. 26,379 of them are first-graders. In 2015-2016 academic year, the number of school students was 199,231 including 24,993 first-graders.

450 schools are functioning this year in the region.

10 education facilities are being built in Zhambyl region now, regional akimat says.

The construction of the schools including a 1,000-seat secondary school in Taraz is financed from the national budget. Two 300-seat secondary schools are built in Tuimekent village of Baizak district and in Kumshagal settlement near Taraz city. Both schools are financed from the National Fund.

A 180-seat school is under construction now in Koshkarata village of Zhualy district. Two more schools for 150 and 120 children are being erected in Abzhapar village of Ryskulov district and in Yesseikhan village of Talas district respectively. The construction of these three schools is financed from the local budget.

In 2016, Zhambyl region plans to spend 89.9 bln tenge on financing of education system. 49 bln tenge of this amount or 99.7% has already been utilized. 6.3 bln tenge will be spent on development of education facilities. 2.9 bln of this amount or 99.2% has been utilized.