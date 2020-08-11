211 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 211 COVID-19 deaths have been registered from August 3 to 9 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Nur-Sultan city has seen 33 COVID-19 fatalities registered between August 3 and 9, Almaty city – 31, Shymkent city 8, Akmola region – 9, Aktobe region – 3, Almaty region – 8, Atyrau region – 6, East Kazakhstan region – 28, Zhambyl region – 1, West Kazakhstan region – 23, Karaganda region – 55, Mangistau region – 1, Pavlodar region – 3, North Kazakhstan region – 1, and Turkestan region – 1, taking the total COVID-19 deaths in the country to 1,269.